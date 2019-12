72-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash Near Devils Lake

The NDHP is investigating the crash.

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash approximately 2.5 miles south of Devils Lake at 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 72-year-old man was driving on 45th Street NE when he missed a curve in the road and drove into a ditch. The vehicle struck a large stump and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

