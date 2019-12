Minnesota High School Basketball Roundup; DGF, Detroit Lakes, Park Christian Win

Rebels, Lakers, and Falcons All Come Out On Top

FARGO, ND – There was no shortage of High School Basketball in Minnesota tonight with many teams in action getting their seasons underway . A few games featured wins of 20 points or more.

Hawley, 49, Detroit, 69

Lake Park-Audubon, 49, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 77

Park Christian, 77, Rothsay, 50