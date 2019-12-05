NDDOT Seeks Comments on 2020 STIP Amendment

Comments about the projects should be sent no later than December 20.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking input on amendments to the 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program for previously unpublished projects.

The two unpublished projects include:

Replacing the centerline pipe east of Hurdsfield on ND 200 at a total cost of $820,000. Replacing the centerline pipe backfill north of Lakota on ND 1 at a total cost of $247,000.

The current STIP can be viewed on the NDDOT’s website.

Comments about the projects should be sent no later than December 20, 2019 to Logan Beise at 608 E Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700 or by email to lsbeise@nd.gov with “2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.