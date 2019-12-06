Dangerous inmate on the run from Fargo’s Centre Inc.

FARGO, N.D. – U.S. Marshals are searching for what they call a dangerous Red Lake man who didn’t report back to a Fargo recovery center.

37-year-old Timothy Beaulieu, Junior didn’t return to Centre Inc. after signing out around 6:30 PM Thursday to go to church.

Beaulieu is 5’8″ tall and weighs 218 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown overcoat, black zip-up jacket, red t-shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

He pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2018. He was serving the remainder of his five year sentence at Centre Inc. and was scheduled to be released on January 30th.

If you see Beaulieu, call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at 701-297-5760 and don’t approach him.