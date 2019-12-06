MSUM Men Fall To Crookston In Barn Burner

Golden Eagles Narrowly Beat The Dragons In A Back-And-Forth

, MN – Crookston topped Minnesota State Moorhead University 68-65 on Friday Night at Nemzek Fieldhouse. Golden Eagles’ Harrison Cleary led all scores with 33 points, including 4 three pointers and a perfect mark from the free throw line in nine attempts.

MSUM saw their 5-game winning streak come to an end with only their third loss on the season. They look to rebound on Saturday night against Bemidji State.