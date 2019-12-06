MSUM Women’s Rolls By Crookston

Dragons Score 2nd Highest On The Season En Route To An 89-43 Win

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A torrid-shooting first quarter propelled the No. 22 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team to an 89-43 rout of Minnesota Crookston in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the NSIC with the win, which snapped a brief two-game losing streak. UMC fell to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.

The Dragons shot 13-of-17 (76.5 percent) in the first period, including 6-of-8 (75 percent) from three to take a commanding 33-12 lead after the first 10 minutes, and from there, the rout was on.

Senior forward Megan Hintz led MSUM with 19 points and six rebounds. Freshman guard Katie Tornstrom had 18 points while sophomore forward Peyton Boom had 12 points. Junior guard Sarah Jacobson had five assists and two steals.

MSUM finished shooting 56.7 percent (34-of-60) for the game compared to 21.1 percent (12-of-57) for the Golden Eagles. MSUM had a 46-31 edge in rebounds.

Tornstrom had eight first-quarter points while Hintz and junior guard Brooklyn Liegel had six each. By halftime MSUM had stretched the advantage to 51-17, holding the Golden Eagles to 6-of-31 shooting (19.4 percent) in the first half.

Tornstrom had 12 points in the first half on 5-of-5 shooting.

MSUM’s shooting cooled a little in the second half but the Dragons were able to add to the lead as their defense kept UMC to shooting under 25 percent.

Liegel had nine points while sophomore center Nicole Brown had a career-high eight points.

MSUM hosts Bemidji State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Courtesy: MSUM Athletics