Two men arrested after East Grand Forks standoff

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Two men have been arrested after a standoff in East Grand Forks.

Officers and the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force served a search warrant on the 600 block of 10th Street Northwest on Friday. Once they got inside, they say two men barricaded themselves in the basement. One of them said he had a gun and refused to come out.

Authorities say they negotiated with the men and they surrendered without incident.

60-year-old Gregory Boulduc and 51-year-old Bradley Boulduc were arrested on controlled substance and firearm charges.