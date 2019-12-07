MSUM women’s basketball takes down Bemidji State

The Dragons defeated the Beavers 86-57

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Five players scored in double figures as the No. 22 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team rolled to an 86-57 win over Bemidji State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM is now 8-2 overall and 3-0 in the NSIC while Bemidji State fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.

A balanced attack proved key for MSUM, led by senior forward Madi Green with 18 points. Senior forward Megan Hintz had 14 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore forward Peyton Boom added 11 points. Sophomore guard Natalie Steichen and junior wing Brooklyn Liegel each chipped in with 10 points. Junior guard Sarah Jacobson had four assists.

For the second straight day, MSUM used a big first quarter to build a big lead. The Dragons were up 24-12 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 44-28 by halftime. Steichen was the catalyst in the first half with 10 points while Green had seven and Hintz and Boom six each. The Dragons shot 60.7 percent (17-of-28) in the first 20 minutes while Bemidji State shot 40.9 percent (9-of-22).

The Dragon lead never dropped below 14 points in the second half.

Sophomore post Nicole Brown had five points and six rebounds off the bench for MSUM.

MSUM begins a stretch of three straight road games on Friday at the University of Mary. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m. in Bismarck, N.D.