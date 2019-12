NDSU basketball tops East Tennessee State

The Bison defeated the Buccaneers 78-68

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU took down East Tennessee State 78-68 on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

Tyson Ward and Rocky Kreuser were the teams high scorers, each finishing the night with 17 points.

Bison advance to 6-4 this season. Their next game is on the road this Wednesday against CSU Northridge.