Man Dies After Falling Through the Ice in Stutsman County

It happened four miles east of Medina

MEDINA, N.D. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Stutsman County has been found after falling through the ice.

Authorities say it happened four miles east of Medina.

The man’s utility vehicle had been seen on the ice since last Monday.

The Stutsman County Sheriff says he could have possibly been in the ice since last Saturday.

Crews were searching last night but found the body after starting up again this morning.