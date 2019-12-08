Santa Visits Candy Cane Carnival in Fargo

People packed the Avalon Events Center for some holiday fun

FARGO, N.D. — Parents, boys and girls of all ages packed into the Avalon Events Center to stay warm and enjoy some early holiday time together.

“It’s a great day to have the families come out and spend time together and do some activities take pictures with Santa, ya know, walk around and just spend time together for the holidays,” Sanford Health’s Dede Vettleson said.

The carnival had a very jolly ol’ guest that made an appearance for all the good boys and girls who patiently waited in line to meet him.

“Santa comes every year, and he’s so excited to come here to find out what everybody wants for Christmas and take pictures with all the kids in town,” Vettleson said.

Santa himself, who brought Mrs. Claus along with him in his sleigh from the North Pole to Fargo, was happy to see everyone.

“Well, wherever there are kids, that’s where I like to be, you know cause they tell me their stories and they tell me about their presents and boy this is the place,” Santa said.

For grandparents like Karen Bosh, they say they love seeing the kids’ faces light up when they get to meet Santa in person.

“He was. I didn’t think he was going to do it at first, but once he got up there, then he didn’t get off his lap, so that was fun to see,” Bosh said.

She says it’s important for families to get to spend quality time together for the holiday season.

“Family just be with family that makes it all special and always make great memories every Christmas, so ya,”Bosh said.

With Christmas just a couple weeks away, Santa says it’s important for all the kids to be on their best behavior.

“That’s exactly right. The good kids get the best, but even the ones who aren’t good, I always bring them something that way we encourage the be good,” Santa said.