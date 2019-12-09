Therapy Dogs visit NDSU to help students destress for finals

NDSU Libraries hosted the event with Therapy Pets of the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. –With final exams just a week away, North Dakota State is enlisting the help of some fury friends to help students destress.

NDSU libraries and Therapy Pets of the Red River Valley brought therapy dogs to campus as a way to give students a chance to get their mind off of studying. The Bison were encouraged to sit with the four-legged friends and get to know them a bit better.

It is all in the hopes of destressing students during what can be one of the most anxious times of the year.

“You can see the joy around the students as soon as the dogs come in,” NDSU libraries head of access services Catherine Kratochvil said. “They are such a great stress relief to feel like you are connecting with an animal and that the animal just wants your attention. I think that just kind of helps take the rest of the world away for a moment.”