Fargo Police Ring Bells for the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. – It’s not just the Sheriff’s department ringing bells. Fargo Police is also getting in on the action.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd is at Osgood Hornbacher’s to help raise money for the Salvation Army.

He says police want to win the friendly competition every year, but the realtors have been hard to beat.

More importantly than winning a competition he is giving during the holiday season.

“Just remember what the reason for the season is, get out there and remember the blessings that you’ve recieved and maybe you can in turn pass some of those blessings on to others that are out there and in need,” says Chief Todd.

Last year the realtors raised the most money followed by fire and police.