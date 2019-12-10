High School Hockey Roundup: Roseau, Grand Forks Central Win

Roseau Beat Moorhead; Grand Forks Central beat Davies

FARGO, N.D. — Tuesday night saw the rematch of the North Dakota Boys Hockey State Championship between Davies and Grand Forks Central.

The Knights got out to a 1-0 lead after the first period before Davies came out in the second period to take back the lead.

The Knights ended up taking it in overtime.

Moorhead had a two-goal lead on Roseau before the Rams came back to tie things up at 2 and win in overtime.