Law Enforcement Officials Ring Bells for the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's fundraising goal is $900,000.

FARGO, N.D. – Healthy competition has off-duty law enforcement officials ringing bells for the Salvation Army.

They are competing against Realtors and off-duty firefighters to see who can raise the most money as part of the kettle campaign.

This year’s off-duty officers were ringing bells at 20 locations throughout the Fargo-Moorhead community.

They are hoping to raise enough money to help the Salvation Army reach their fundraising goal of $900,000.

“Our goal is just to raise money for the Salvation Army. They do a lot for our community. So we’re doing our part to try and give back, get some money for them before Christmas, and obviously beat the fire department” Cass County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kris Kevorkian said.

The winner of the kettle campaign competition will be announced next Wednesday.