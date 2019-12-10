NDSU electrical & computer engineering students work together on projects

FARGO, N.D. – NDSU shows why it’s an innovation hub at its student showcase.

The Senior Design Expo teams include electrical and computer engineering students. They are displaying their joint capstone projects. The collaboration of these two fields was first brought about to hone the students’ abilities to communicate effectively with colleagues of different areas. It has since became an outlet for new ideas.

“Working with many different students from different disciplines whether its mechanical engineering, electrical engineering; it gives them the opportunity to highlight the skills that they’ve learned and put it to use in a design project,” Professor Chad Ulven said.

The public is invited to come out and speak with the students about their design pieces.

Many local companies use this time to scout young talent while many high school students use the opportunity to learn more about the fields they hope to pursue.