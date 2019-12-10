NDSU Football Set Out To Stop Active FCS Rush Leader

James Robinson is active leader in rushing for FCS

FARGO, N..D — North Dakota State football is gearing up for its FCS Playoff quarterfinal match-up with Missouri Valley Conference foe Illinois State on Saturday. NDSU opened up the conference slate by beating the Redbirds in October.

Since then, both sides are much different including Redbirds running back James Robinson. The Bison defense held the active FCS leading rusher to 112 yards and no touchdowns.

After that point, Robinson’s had three games of 150 plus yards rushing and in the first two playoff games to get here racking up 507 yards on the ground.

The Bison are aware of Robinson’s talent and know what needs to be done in order to be successful come Saturday.

“If we can start fast and create turnovers like we did that game and force them into a couple three and outs and our offense played really well off of us that game and we created a lead right away and when we can and when we do that, we force them to get a little out of their game plan,” safety James Hendricks said.

“Not talking about our last result. Just showing them film of James Robinson running over everybody he’s played since that game too, head coach Matt Entz said. “People talk a lot about the 500 yards he’s had in the last two games but I go back through the end of the conference year and I see a lot of 180-190 yards in a game. Its not as if he’s just sprung on to the scene.”

“He’s the same type of back he’s been all year. He’s just been a playmaker,” safety Michael Tutsie said. “He’s going to get through there and do what he does. Nothing much has changed he’s just more hungry. It could be his last game and he’s going to come with it.”

Kick-off is the earliest its been all season at 11 A.M. from the Dome.