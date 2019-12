Concordia Men’s Basketball Drops 4th Straight

The Cobbers Fell To The Knights At Home For Their 6th Loss On The Season

MOORHEAD, MN – Concordia Men’s Basketball fell at the hands of Carleton 78-55 on Wednesday night in Moorhead. It’s the Cobbers’ fourth consecutive loss and drops them to (2-6) on the season.

Their makeup game at Gust. Adolphus on Saturday is the last one of the 2019 calendar year.