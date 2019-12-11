Concordia Women’s Basketball Defeat Carleton

The Cobbers Survived A Slow Start To Top The Knights Behind Strong Three-Point Shooting

MOORHEAD, MN – A 46% mark from beyond the arc, including 9 three from Emily Beseman, lifted the Cobbers to a 64-61 win over the Carleton Knights on Wednesday Night.

It took Kim Wagers’ team almost six minutes to score their first basket but once the ice was broken, the maroon and white found a groove.

The win pulls them to within a game of .500 and is their 3rd victory at home. The Cobbers’ final game of the 2019 calendar year comes on Saturday against Gust. Adolphus, which is a makeup from the November 25th postponement between the two.