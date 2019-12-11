NDSU Football Looking for Fast State Against Illinois State

Don't want repeat of last week

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance will look to get the Bison offense off to a better start in the FCS Playoff Quarterfinal against Illinois State..

In their second round match-up with Nicholls State, NDSU trailed at home for the first time all season. On top of that, the offense was held to the second lowest point output at halftime all season with just 14 points and a one-point lead.

Having a performance like that was a wake up call for the offense and Lance knows going forward, that effort can’t be duplicated again.

“Were emphasizing it. Obviously it wasn’t ideal to start the way we did last week but at the same time its only going to help us moving forward just realizing we can’t have that like the Missouri State game, Lance said. “Just realizing we can’t have those situations especially at this point in the season. Eight teams left in the country that are playing right now so every team is a really good team so we have to be ready to go from the gate.”

Saturday’s game is the earliest start time all season for the Bison with kick-off set for 11 A.M. from the Dome.