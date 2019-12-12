Jensen Selected to Head North Dakota Supreme Court

Jensen was selected Thursday over Justice Lisa Fair McEvers.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon Jensen has been elected to head the state’s high court.

The 54-year-old Jensen was selected Thursday over Justice Lisa Fair McEvers.

The ballots were cast by the state’s 52 district court judges and each of the five justices on the high court.

Jensen was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2017 to replace Justice Carol Kapsner, who resigned.

Jensen has never been elected by a vote of the people. He must run for a new 10-year term next year to stay on the high court.