Explosion Destroys Fargo Structure Overnight

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One person received minor injuries in an explosion that destroyed a garage at 702 South University Drive in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Battalion Chief Jason Ness tells KFGO News firefighters discovered an attached two stall garage had collapsed on two vehicles inside the garage.

The house has multiple apartments and residents were evacuated.

Ness says a propane tank inside the garage leaked and exploded, caused by some type of ignition source.

A man was in or near the entrance to the garage when the explosion happened but refused medical treatment.