Firefighters Are Trying To “Fire Up The Kettles”

It's the fire department's turn to ring the bells and try to get people to donate.

FARGO, N.D. – The rivalry between police officers and realtors motivates firefighters to try and raise more.

The purpose of this event is for all the groups to come together and raise money for a good cause.

Firefighters say it also gives them an opportunity to interact with the community.

“It’s just another way for us to reach out to people and get to know people and get the face of our department out and know that we’re out here and that we care,” says Garrett Rix, a firefighter at the West Fargo Fire Department.

If you’d like to donate, firefighters will be at the West Fargo Hornebacher’s all day.