ND boys high school hockey roundup

Fargo South/Shanley, Grafton/Park River get wins on Friday Night

FARGO, N.D. — The boys hockey season continued in North Dakota with some Friday night games.

Fargo South/Shanley 3, Grand Forks Red River 2 (OT)

Alex Senf had a hat trick in the Bruins 3-2 overtime win against the Roughriders.

Grafton/Park River 5, Sheyenne 2

The Spoilers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two periods. Sheyenne scored first in the third period, but Grafton/Park River notched on a final goal to take the 5-2 win.