South University Explosion Caused by Propane Tank

FARGO, N.D. – An early morning explosion that left one garage destroyed and one person injured on South University Drive was caused by a propane tank explosion, says the Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

One person received minor injuries, and the car garage collapsed with two vehicles still inside it.

The Fire Department says that the ignition source can come from a variety of open flames in your household, including open flame space heaters.

“All it really takes is a leak and then to find a competent ignition source. It doesn’t really matter about the air temperature or that type of stuff. When you have them keep them stored outside. Propane is heavier then air so if it does leak it tends to sit on the ground, and you have that flammable gas sitting there, if an ignition source: a spark, a flame, or maybe your using a torch or you have another heater, that can cause that gas to ignite.” said Ryan Erickson, the Fire Marshall for the Fargo Fire Department.

The Fire Department stresses that it’s important to read the manufacturer’s instructions on propane cylinders, as well as keep them outside at all times.