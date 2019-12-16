Fargo DMV Moves Driver’s License Services to New Location

The main office is being renovated, which hasn't been upgraded in nearly ten years

FARGO, ND – Earlier in the year, the North Dakota DOT moved its driver’s license tests to a temporary location at NDSCS.

Now, they’re moving all of their driver’s license services once again.

All driver’s license services will be moved to the new temporary location at the Village West Mall on 13th Ave South.

The renovations are part of the Drive ND action plan, which aims to improve customer service and wait times at all driver’s license offices across the state.

“We worked over the weekend, a lot of the staff came in and helped us move things around. and now we’re opening today. We had a couple of minor things, but nothing major, and everything is working very well.” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT’s Driver’s License Division Director

CDL and Motorcycle Driver’s tests will remain at the main office while construction is taking place. All written driver’s tests will take place at the temporary testing site at NDSCS.