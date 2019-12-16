NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins Third In A Row Downing Montana State

The Bison defeated the Bobcats 79-65

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Men’s Basketball closed out its home non-conference slate with a 79-65 win over Montana State at the SHAC Monday night.

Senior Guard Vinnie Shahid led all scorers with 24 points. Senior Forward Tyson Ward recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bison close out the non-conference schedule at Marquette on Friday night.

Summit League play begins December 28th at Denver.