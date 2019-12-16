Temporary Drivers License Office Open In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Driver’s License office in Fargo begins operating today in its temporary location at Village West Mall at 4101 13th Avenue.

A major renovation is taking place at the permanent drives license office on 38th avenue that could take a year.

The changes are expected to improve customer services at the Fargo office and come in response to long delays and complaints from the public, caused mainly by the rush of people seeking their Real I.D. driver’s license.

The state DOT says the best way to make appointments is on-line.