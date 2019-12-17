Fargo company Bushel receives $19.5 million grant

FARGO, N.D. – A tech company is getting a huge boost of cash from Agriculture investors.

Bushel, an ag based tech app that helps connect farmers with grain facilities on the fly, received a $19.5 million Series B investment.

The money will be used to help Bushel reach up to 40% of the U.S. grain volume and expand to countries like Australia and Brazil.

They currently see business with 15% of U.S. grain volume and with more than 20,000 producers.

“The end user is usually the farmer, and so for us, as we invest in the technology, we hope that the benefit continues to be for the farmer.”

The investment comes from agriculture firms Continental Grain Company, Lewis & Clark AgriFood and Germin8 Ventures.