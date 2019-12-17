LIVE: Harlem Globetrotter “Dragon” Taylor Shows Off His Ball Skills

Globetrotters Coming To Fargo January 3rd

They’re world famous for their style and flair.

They’ve helped solve mysteries with Scooby-Doo.

The’ve kept the Washington Generals in their place for decades.

And they’re coming to Fargo next month.

They’re bringing their “Pushing the Limits” tour to Scheels Arena on January 3rd.

Globetrotter Dragon Taylor stopped by the KVRR morning show today.

He tried to teach me a few ball tricks, but unsurprisingly, I am nowhere near as skilled as he is.

Taylor promises a game full of trick shots and impressive ball skills.

The show is the result of a lot of hard work from these Globetrotters.

He says, “We practice three or four hours a day before each game to perfect our craft, and when I first became a Globetrotter I didn’t know that many tricks so every day I just kept working at it and working at it, practicing hard, and now I’m seven years later here.”

Click here for ticket information.

Taylor is also a drone pilot and photographer. You can check out his work by clicking here.