Teen Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Attack on Guards

MANDAN, N.D.–A teenager has been sentenced to five years in prison for taking part in an attack on guards at a juvenile corrections center in Mandan.

Seventeen-year-old Elijah Barse and three other youths were accused in the uprising at the Youth Correctional Center in January 2018.

The inmates were accused of choking one guard and handcuffing him in an attempt to escape.

Barse earlier pleaded guilty to charges in adult court. During sentencing Monday, South Central District Judge James Hill called the youths’ actions “deliberate” and “shocking conduct.”

The other teens involved in the uprising received prison sentences ranging from three to five years.