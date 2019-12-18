Burgum Announces Relocation of 3D Printer Business to Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum announced that operations for the popular LulzBot brand of 3D printers is being relocated to Fargo.

The business, founded in 2011, was acquired by Fargo Additive Manufacturing Equipment 3D LLC (FAME 3D) in November.

LulzBot will fill the vacant building at 1001 25th St. N where the former corporate headquarters for Vanity clothing resided.

Gov. Burgum said, “This is an exciting day for Fargo and the entire region as we welcome a business with cutting-edge technology and dozens of jobs to North Dakota.”

FAME 3D plans to hire 50 new employees in addition to the 13 original employees who will be relocating.