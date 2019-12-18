Davies’ Satter Commits to NDSU Football

Follows in Dad's Footsteps

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football welcomed Davies’ Ty Satter to the team next season, who played both receiver and safety for the Eagles..

The Bison list him as a safety coming in next season. He won’t be the first Satter to suit up for NDSU. His father, Tony, was a running back for the Bison in the late 1980s, taking home two All-American honors and two national titles before being inducted into the NDSU Athletic’s Hall of Fame.

Being around Bison football is nothing new for the Fargo native.. Satter said it made the decision that much easier.

“Going to their games since I was really little and seeing that. It really just sets apart from any other college,” Satter said. “I toured other colleges but nothing came close to how NDSU does things. The tradition is awesome and I’m just really excited to get to working. Now officially signed. It feels amazing.”