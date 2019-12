Dilworth Man Dies After Semi is Struck by Train

The crash happened two miles south of Buxton, N.D.

BUXTON, N.D.–A Dilworth man has died after his semi was struck by a train near Buxton on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 11th Street Northeast and 162nd Avenue Northeast two miles south of Buxton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver failed to yield for a BNSF train.

A passenger in the semi was not injured.