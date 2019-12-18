Granite City Food & Brewery Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Granite City currently has 25 restaurants in 13 states.

MINNEAPOLIS–Granite City Food and Brewery announced Wednesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The board of directors determined bankruptcy was the only way to accomplish a much needed restructuring of its businesses.

Granite City secured a loan to fund operations through the auction and sale process. The auction is expected to be completed in February.

The Minnesota-based company opened its first location in St. Cloud in 1999, and currently has 25 restaurants in 13 states, including one in Fargo.