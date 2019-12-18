LIVE: House to Debate Articles of Impeachment Ahead of Historic Vote

WASHINGTON–The House is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment Wednesday charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump started his days by taking to Twitter to air his grievances against Democrats.

Meanwhile, Republican allies are rallying behind the president and reassuring conservative voters that the president remains in good spirits even as the dark march of impeachment looms.

If the vote is in favor of impeachment, that would make Donald Trump only the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.