Moorhead’s Seth Anderson Signs With NDSU Football

Will Join Offensive or Defensive Line

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Bison also went across the red river to snap Seth Anderson from Moorhead. Anderson played on the offensive and defensive line for the Spuds.

His senior season was cut short due to injury but its the versatility on both sides of the ball coach Matt Entz and coach AJ Blazek liked that attracted them to Anderson on the recruiting front..

Anderson said its a great benefit to be close to home and play at his dream school..

“Its so close to home. That’s always a win,” said Anderson. “They said either o line or d line I can choose but I’ll do whatever fits me best. Its always been a dream. I was happy. Its pretty cool.”