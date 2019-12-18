President Trump impeached by House, Rep. Peterson votes no on both articles

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

On article I, abuse of power, the House voted 230-197.

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson was one of two Democrats voted against article I. Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii voted present.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota voted no.

Three members of Congress did not vote.

On article II, obstruction of Congress, the House voted 229-198.

Peterson was one of three Democrats to vote no.

Armstrong voted against article II.

Trump has become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, and the only one in modern times to be running for reelection.

The Senate will now hold a trial to consider removing Trump from office.

In a statement, Peterson said, “Throughout my career, I have worked from the guiding belief that only through bipartisan action can we address the country’s most pressing challenges. At the beginning of the impeachment debate we were told that it would only move ahead with bipartisan support in the Congress and significant support from the American people.

After the Russia investigation, Mueller Report and official impeachment investigation by the House Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committees we became more polarized and had less consensus. How can it be that after all the testimony, every Democrat thinks the president has committed an impeachable offense and every Republican thinks he has not?

I’m not a lawyer and am not sure what “high crimes and misdemeanors” are, but I do know that this process has not convinced the people in my district we have impeachable offenses and that the president needs to be removed. I disagreed with how the Russia probe and Mueller report were handled and think it set the stage for the failed impeachment inquiry. The inquiry and hearing have been partisan and have failed in convincing the country while further placating some people who have wanted the president impeached since he was elected. This process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party. I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience. History will show this to be a mistake and the Senate will make short work of an acquittal.”

In a statement, Armstrong said, “Second only to declaring war, impeachment is the most serious action the House of Representatives can take. In their hatred for this president, the Democrat majority has trivialized the impeachment process with vague accusations and unproven charges. The Democrats rushed a partisan impeachment process to produce these allegations. This has never been about facts or fairness. It has always been about removing President Trump by any means necessary before the 2020 election.”