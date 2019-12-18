Realtors Win ‘Ring A Bell” Challenge

In total, the groups were able to raise over 68,000 for The Salvation Army.

FARGO, N.D- Local realtors have still got it.

They once again take first place raising over 30 thousand dollars for The Salvation Army as part of the “Ring a Bell” challenge.

Firefighters took second place raising over 24 thousand and 3rd place went to law enforcement who raised just over 10 thousand dollars.

Realtors say they are excited for the win, but more importantly they are excited that they were able to raise all that money that will go towards helping people in need.

“It’s not what you get in life, it’s what you give. So, it’s so exciting to be able to go out and help gather money and help others that are in need. In more need than me and others,” Arlin Fisher, Realtor.

Realtors, firefighters and law enforcement together did more than 650 hours of volunteering in the three days they were out ringing bells.