Shanley’s Kava Joins Brother at NDSU

Signed National Letter of Intent to NDSU Football

FARGO, N.D. — Davies’ Ty Satter wasn’t the only signee with roots in North Dakota State’s football program.

Joe Kava, the senior defensive tackle out of Shanley who signed his letter of intent earlier today will be the second Bison on the roster representing the Kava name. His brother, Jake, is a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Herd.

The Kava sibling duo will be the second on the team along with the Mostaert twins, who are also on the defensive line.

Joe knows what works needs to be done before joining the bison and is relishing at the opportunity to play alongside someone he knows so well..

“I just gotta put my head down, get to work, and work every day to get better,” Kava said. “It’s super exciting to be able to play football with my brother again and play for such a great program.”

“It’s comfortable because we know how amazing the program is,” mother Mary Kava said. We know how they’re treated, taken care, and put to work basically but in a good way. So, I guess that part of it, the unknown is kind of gone after you’ve already had one go there but I’ll tell you what: it’s top notch.”