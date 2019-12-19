NDSU Football Ready For Montana State Rush Defense

Held Austin Peay to Four Rushing Yards

FARGO, N.D. — Its just two days away. North Dakota State and Montana State squaring off in the FCS Playoff Semifinals for a spot in the FCS Championship..

After being held to just nine points and no touchdowns in the Quarterfinals, NDSU will look to find more success offensively..

Especially in the run game. The Bobcats defense showed out in their previous game against Austin Peay, holding the governors offense to just four rushing yards.

For an offense that thrives off the run like the Bison do, running back Ty Brooks says seeing how well a defense defends the run in a previous game has no bearing on the performance of the Bison backfield mentally when it comes to execution..

“Just scheme them. I don’t think they’ve played a running team like we have,” Brooks said. “Every week we go up against opponents that talk about or coach Roehl will bring up stats. They only allow this many rushing yards a game blah blah blah you know what I mean? But we don’t really, that doesn’t effect us and how we run the ball. Were still going out and strap it up and run the ball hard like we always do.”