School bus & train collide in Lidgerwood, ND
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — A public school bus is hit by a freight train.
Four people were hurt and at least one was airlifted to a hospital.
The student who was airlifted sustained what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused the school bus to roll onto its side.
A payloader was used to tip the bus upright.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the far northeast side of Lidgerwood.
Crews from several area fire departments, North Dakota Highway Patrol and school officials were among those on the scene.