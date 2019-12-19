School bus & train collide in Lidgerwood, ND

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — A public school bus is hit by a freight train.

Four people were hurt and at least one was airlifted to a hospital.

The student who was airlifted sustained what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the school bus to roll onto its side.

A payloader was used to tip the bus upright.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the far northeast side of Lidgerwood.

Crews from several area fire departments, North Dakota Highway Patrol and school officials were among those on the scene.