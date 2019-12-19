Third Graders from Eagles Elementary Get a Surprise Visit From The Grinch.

They were at an event that is part of an Adopt-a-school program.

FARGO, N.D- Kids visited Touchmark Senior Living to hear stories, sing songs and do activities.

This is the second year they’re reading “How the Grinch stole Christmas.”

The Grinch made a special appearance at the end of the reading.

“Learning from other generations is incredibly important. And just bringing that connection together is incredibly important. It brings smiles and joy to both people ad it can really create connections that can last a lifetime,” says Anna St. Amant, Life Enrichment Director at Touchmark.

The event ended with marshmallows and crafts made by the students and the seniors.