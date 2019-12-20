657 Bison end college careers at NDSU commencement

FARGO, N.D. – For many, the end of the year sparks new beginnings.

This is especially true for the North Dakota State University students who will be leaving this decade as alumni.

A commencement of 657, all crossing the graduation stage at different levels of their educational journey.

Some see it as over the hill and into their futures while others view it as a reward for the struggles they’ve gone through.

After years of hard work and sleepless nights, these recent alumni seem excited to break into the professional world.

“It’s easy to look at the future and be stressed out if you don’t have too much in place, but I find if you worry too much about it then you’re just going to be nervous, you just got to be optimistic and good things will come to you,” Finance and economics graduate Ryan Jog said.

It’s an important weekend for football players. 14 of them got their diplomas and they play in the FCS semifinals Saturday against Montana State.