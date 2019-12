Man dies in crash in Walsh County

NEAR PARK RIVER, N.D. – A man is killed in a crash near Park River.

It happened around 10:15 Friday morning 2.5 miles south of town on 134th Avenue Northeast.

The Highway Patrol says an SUV left the road, entered the ditch and then a field and vaulted into a railroad embankment. The vehicle overturned and rested on its roof.

The 35-year-old driver from Pisek, North Dakota died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. His name has not been released.