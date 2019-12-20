Play of the Week Nominees: December 20th

NCE-UH and South Shanley are the finalists for this week's POTW

FARGO, ND – N.C.E.U.H.’s Broden Lien had a dunk he won’t forget in Thursday’s game against Park Christian. The Alley-oop came on a pass all the way from the top of the key. Meanwhile, South Shanley’s Zach Sandy wouldn’t let the puck cross the blue line for a goal, laying out to make an eye-popping save against Grand Forks Red River.

Though both are worthy, only one can win. You decide. Vote under the KVRR Sports tab or on twitter through @KVRRSports.