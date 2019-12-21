Christian Watson Headlines North Dakota State’s Semifinal Win

Sophomore Wide Receiver Christian Watson accounted for two of NDSU's six TDs

FARGO, ND – Last game saw some flashes from wide receiver Christian Watson but today the sophomore unleashed his full potential, hauling in a 75 yard touchdown pass and taking a 70 yard run to the house on the very next offensive play. The Florida native finished the day with a season high 86 yards on the ground as well as 88 receiving. The rushing touchdown was his first of the season and the reception was the first in his last five games. Four of his touchdowns this year have seen him run for, or receive a pass of, 50 yards or more.