Homeless Memorial Day Walk and Service In Remembrance

That's why the mayors of Fargo,West Fargo, Dilworth and Moorhead declared that the 21st of December be Homeless Memorial Day.

FARGO, N.D. — December 21 is the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.

Over the past 20 years in the FM area, more than 200 people have either died or had their lives shortened from experiences with homelessness.

That’s why the mayors of Fargo,West Fargo, Dilworth and Moorhead had declared that the 21st of December be Homeless Memorial Day.

Dozens made the 5 block walk from First Presbyterian church to the First Lutheran Church in Fargo to help raise awareness and carry the memories of those lost.

“This night provides an opportunity for a call to action for the community for those who need homes and that home is more than just shelter home is central to the well being and thriving and it’s central to a thriving community for everyone to have a home,” Chief Executive Officer of Churches United For The Homeless Sue Koesterman said.

After the walk a service was held that included an opening prayer, the honor song which is usually meant for veterans or warriors coming back from battles and the leaders who put their people first.

There was also time for sharing of memories for those who have or know those who have experienced homelessness.

In the middle of the prayer service is a casket that was carried in the walk.

It’s decorated with messages and symbols as a way of remembrance for those who lost their lives.

Organizers say a good way to help combat homelessness is by donating to shelters and other agencies that work to provide services for those less fortunate.