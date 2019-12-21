Sheyenne boys basketball remains undefeated with win over West Fargo

The Mustangs defeated the Packers 65-45

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In a strong defensive showing, the Mustangs take down rival West Fargo 65-45.

The Packers led early, jumping out to a 10-5 lead, but after tying things up at 10, Sheyenne never looked back.

Blake Berg led all scorers with 24 points. Tyler Terhark added 11 and Jacksen Moni also finished in double digits with 10 points for the Mustangs.

Sheyenne is now 5-0 overall this season, while West Fargo falls to 2-2.