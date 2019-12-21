West Fargo Brings Live Ice Sculpting To The POW-MIA Plaza

Community members were able to watch the whole process live.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Events partnered with Trevor Pierson. He’s a professional Ice Sculptor from the Twin Cities and created three different sculptures for the city’s main square.

Pierson designed a horse, a bull, and an eagle. Two of which represent the school mascots of Sheyenne and West Fargo High School.

“I think these events are really good because it engages the community. Also, I think we’re kind of in a expiriental economy right now. We’re were really looking for ways to get people out of their house and to experience real life stuff,” says Trevor Pierson, a professional Ice Sculptor.

Thunder Coffee provided free hot cocoa for those attending.